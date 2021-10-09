Pelicans waive Cheatham and Harper, sign Banks and Hill

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Jared Harper. Additionally, the team has signed center James Banks and guard Malcolm Hill. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Banks, 6-10, 250, most recently played for Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Super League, appearing in 13 games and averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. Banks appeared in 31 games (29 starts) during the 2019-20 season for Georgia Tech, where he was voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive team after averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Hill, 6-6, 225, played four seasons overseas in the Philippines, Germany, Kazakhstan and Israel from 2016-21. During the 2020-21 season, appeared in 19 games (13 starts) averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per game for Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Basketball Champions League.