Pelicans waive three players

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived center James Banks, guard Malcolm Hill, and forward Wenyen Gabriel.

Banks, 6-10, 250, most recently played for Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Super League, appearing in 13 games and averaging 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. Banks appeared in 31 games (29 starts) during the 2019-20 season for Georgia Tech, where he was voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive team after averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.

Hill, 6-6, 225, played four seasons overseas in the Philippines, Germany, Kazakhstan and Israel from 2016-21. During the 2020-21 season, appeared in 19 games (13 starts) averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per game for Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League and the Basketball Champions League.

Gabriel, 6-9, 205, appeared in 21 games off the bench for New Orleans last season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest. The Pelicans roster now stands at 17.