Pelicans waive Gary Clark

January 7, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Gary Clark.

Clark, 6-6, 225, has appeared in eight games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting .474 from deep in 11.9 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.