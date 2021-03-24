Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 23: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-23-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Posted: Mar 23, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the bench production:

“They’re doing a really good job. I mean they really are. Second unit against second unit, they’ve done a very good job. They’ve played with energy. Hard to argue with any of those guys. I thought Jaxson (Hayes) was outstanding tonight.”

On the defense tonight:

“I thought we pretty good defensively tonight. I mean again, part of it is they don’t have a lot of their guys, but they shot the ball well tonight. They shot the ball from three a lot better than they normally do. It’s not like they can’t make any shots. They shot it pretty well. I thought our defense was pretty good, yeah.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On Brandon Ingram's night from a shot-making standpoint:

"That's Brandon. I mean there ain't anything else to say. That's BI. He's very capable of doing that pretty much anytime he wants, and I'm just glad to see him doing that, being aggressive. We expect that out of him."

On how hard it is to score at this level on a consistent basis in the NBA and how to achieve it:

"I guess for somebody in my position, since I have the ball in my hands a lot because my coach and teammates trust me, I could just shoot a lot and get 20 points, but my teammates and coaches know that's not the game I want to play. I want to get everybody involved and try to hunt for the best shot, so getting those 20 points, like I was saying, some nights it's going to be tougher. But on nights like tonight when there's a lot of ball movement, BI's doing his thing, it really opens up the game for me. So that's how I do it."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On putting the game away and sustaining the good stretch in the third quarter:

"I think it kind of took us to earlier in the season when we were finding out that there's little spots in the game that put us away, and understanding that we can do that to other teams. Staying in it because we knew we were hanging in. It's just that there was a stretch that would take us out. So trying to make sure that, during those stretches, we're applying pressure and we're on the attack and being the aggressors."

On how much losing the 17-point lead against Portland is helping the team recently:

"I think it's helped tremendously…I mean just what we've learned from it, how we've grown, and understanding (we) never want to be there again. (We) never want to see a lead go from 20 to 11 and nine to four. You want to see it go from 20 to 30 or 20 to 25 and make sure that we're sustaining it and playing all 48 minutes."

Brandon Ingram dribbles against the Lakers
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111
Prolific three-point shooting may be the trend in the modern...
March 23, 2021
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan, Lakers, Pelicans

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.

2020-21 Game #43: Pelicans vs. Lakers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:02
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  04:05
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the team's growth plus recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  03:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  05:01
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  06:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson continued his 20-point streak with a 27-point against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 36 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers
Now Playing

Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combined for 63 points in their win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:04
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Now Playing

Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
Mar 23, 2021  |  00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
Mar 23, 2021  |  07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
Mar 22, 2021  |  00:30

Related Content

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter