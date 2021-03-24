Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Lakers Postgame Quotes 3-23-21 | 2020-21 NBA
Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy
On the bench production:
“They’re doing a really good job. I mean they really are. Second unit against second unit, they’ve done a very good job. They’ve played with energy. Hard to argue with any of those guys. I thought Jaxson (Hayes) was outstanding tonight.”
On the defense tonight:
“I thought we pretty good defensively tonight. I mean again, part of it is they don’t have a lot of their guys, but they shot the ball well tonight. They shot the ball from three a lot better than they normally do. It’s not like they can’t make any shots. They shot it pretty well. I thought our defense was pretty good, yeah.”
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On Brandon Ingram's night from a shot-making standpoint:
"That's Brandon. I mean there ain't anything else to say. That's BI. He's very capable of doing that pretty much anytime he wants, and I'm just glad to see him doing that, being aggressive. We expect that out of him."
On how hard it is to score at this level on a consistent basis in the NBA and how to achieve it:
"I guess for somebody in my position, since I have the ball in my hands a lot because my coach and teammates trust me, I could just shoot a lot and get 20 points, but my teammates and coaches know that's not the game I want to play. I want to get everybody involved and try to hunt for the best shot, so getting those 20 points, like I was saying, some nights it's going to be tougher. But on nights like tonight when there's a lot of ball movement, BI's doing his thing, it really opens up the game for me. So that's how I do it."
Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker
On putting the game away and sustaining the good stretch in the third quarter:
"I think it kind of took us to earlier in the season when we were finding out that there's little spots in the game that put us away, and understanding that we can do that to other teams. Staying in it because we knew we were hanging in. It's just that there was a stretch that would take us out. So trying to make sure that, during those stretches, we're applying pressure and we're on the attack and being the aggressors."
On how much losing the 17-point lead against Portland is helping the team recently:
"I think it's helped tremendously…I mean just what we've learned from it, how we've grown, and understanding (we) never want to be there again. (We) never want to see a lead go from 20 to 11 and nine to four. You want to see it go from 20 to 30 or 20 to 25 and make sure that we're sustaining it and playing all 48 minutes."
Prolific three-point shooting may be the trend in the modern...
March 23, 2021
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
2020-21 Game #43: Pelicans vs. Lakers
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 03:02
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his performance in the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 04:05
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about the team's growth plus recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 03:32
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 05:01
Pelicans-Lakers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 06:29
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 27 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson continued his 20-point streak with a 27-point against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram leads the way with 36 points vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 36 points in the team's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:01
Pelicans Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combine for 63 points against Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram combined for 63 points in their win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:04
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. feeds Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram racks up 17 points in the third quarter vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram put on a third quarter show, scoring 17 points against Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. transition triple | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. capitalizes on the steal and knocks down the three in transition.
| 00:11
New Orleans Pelicans go on big third quarter run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans tally another 11-0 run to extend their lead in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:00
Jaxson Hayes baseline jam and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams it home and collects the foul for the three-point play.
| 00:15
Brandon Ingram drills from deep | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the triple against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram block from behind | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram chases down Dennis Schroder for the block at the rim.
| 00:18
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans go on a 11-0 run against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:00
Zion Williamson follow-up jam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flies in for the two-handed flush.
| 00:22
Brandon Ingram goes to work | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram puts on the moves and sinks the floater in the lane.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishes in the paint against the Los Angeles Lakers.
| 00:20
Steven Adams flush | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams slams it home off the dish from ZIon Williamson.
| 00:13
Pelicans-Lakers Shootaround: Nicolò Melli 3-23-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli talks about the preparations for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2021.
| 07:34
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Lakers | March 23, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 PM CT on TNT.
| 00:30
NEXT UP: