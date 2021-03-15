Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame Quotes 3-14-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On what he credits to the Pelicans’ consecutive lopsided wins and if he thinks the team has turned a corner:

“Again, I have said it several times. We had a four-game winning streak earlier in the year. There are no corners. There is just a long, straight road. It is a marathon. It is a grind. As soon as you think you have turned a corner and we have it now, then you will go back and play a Minnesota game. It is what you bring every single night, and I think the first three games here after the break have shown one thing: we are capable of being very, very good and we are capable of being very, very bad. It is all about what we bring to the game. We have competed much harder on the defensive end of the floor the last two games, and that has set up our offense quite honestly. We are getting stops and rebounds. The Clippers are a great offensive team. You are not just going to shut them down, but I thought we did a great job of being into people and making it hard on them. I think they felt us a little bit tonight. And then on offense, it was our ball movement. They really tried to load up on our two best players, and those guys were willing to get off the ball and then the other guys made plays. Lonzo (Ball) got us off to a great start shooting the three and opening up the floor. Bled (Eric Bledsoe) had eight assists, Zion (Williamson) five, (Brandon Ingram) five, Lonzo five, Kira (Lewis Jr.) four. The ball just moved freely. We played very, very unselfishly on the offensive end, and then we shot the ball well, which obviously helps you. We had 72 points in the paint. When you start making shots, the floor opens up. Just a good night all the way around.”

On what he liked best out of the defensive performance for his Pelicans tonight:

“I just thought we were into people more. We talked a lot about not letting them play with space and really getting into them. I thought we made it tough. Look, they have really good players…and those guys, you’re not going to shut them down. But I thought we made it tough on them and we rebounded the ball. That’s all you can do, is play people tough, make them take as difficult of shots as you can, and make them feel you…and I thought we did all of that tonight.”

Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

On what has changed in his approach that has contributed to his recent success:

“I’ve just been getting in a lot of extra work – conditioning and lifting-wise and on-the-court work as well, just trying to make sure I stay ready.”

On his increased comfort on both ends of the floor since the start of the season:

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable. Our new defensive scheme kind of fits my playing style better – just kind of being back some and being able to play both guys. It just helps a lot, and just being able to sit back and watch during that time kind of helped me get more used to stuff when I came back in.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On the efficient ball movement tonight:

“I think we moved the ball very well tonight. We created a lot of open shots for everybody, and that led to efficient offense.”

On how he was able to command the flow of the game so well:

“I say it all the time. I was trained to play point guard. I grew up playing point guard, and I grew up being taught how to facilitate the game. I’m one of those players that whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’m ready to do – whether it’s score, play defense, or facilitate. Coach (Stan Van Gundy) has been really putting me in a position to facilitate the game, and it has really opened up the game for myself. Like I say all the time, shout out to my coach and my teammates for trusting me to be me.”