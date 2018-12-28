Pelicans transfer Trevon Bluiett from Westchester Knicks

December 28, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way player Trevon Bluiett from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Bluiett, 6-6, 198, who was originally transferred to Westchester on Oct. 22, has appeared in 17 games with the Knicks, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest. Undrafted out of Xavier (OH) in the 2018 draft, Bluiett appeared in three preseason games for New Orleans, averaging 2.7 points.