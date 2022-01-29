Wenyen Gabriel
NBAE/Getty Images

Pelicans sign Wenyen Gabriel to 10-day contract

Posted: Jan 29, 2022

January 29, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Wenyen Gabriel to a 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gabriel, 6 feet 9, 205 pounds, has appeared in 58 career games (one start) across three seasons with the LA Clippers, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Portland, and Sacramento, recording averages of 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per contest while shooting .413 from the field. Gabriel has appeared in seven games this season with the Clippers and Nets, averaging 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.

Most recently, Gabriel has appeared in 14 games (12 starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.1 points on .464 percent shooting from the field and .350 percent shooting from three-point range, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks in 25.9 minutes per contest. He also spent two seasons (2018-20) with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League.

A native of South Sudan, Gabriel went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing two collegiate seasons (2016-18) at the University of Kentucky. In his final season as a sophomore, Gabriel averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes per game while leading the Wildcats in total rejections (40).

Gabriel will wear No. 32 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 18 players, including two two-way players.

