Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to second 10-day contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Tyrone Wallace to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Wallace has played in four games off the bench for New Orleans this season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.

Wallace, 6-5, 198, has appeared in 110 career games (19 starts) across four seasons with the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans, recording averages of 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’s roster stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.