Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Tyrone Wallace to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

In a related move, the Pelicans released Alize Johnson.

Wallace, 6-5, 198, has appeared in 106 career games (19 starts) across three seasons with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks, recording averages of 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest.

Wallace most recently appeared in 20 games (11 starts) this season with the G League’s Long Island Nets, averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 33.4 minutes per game.

New Orleans’s roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.