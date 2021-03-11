Pelicans sign Sindarius Thornwell to second 10-day contract

March 10, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Sindarius Thornwell to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thornwell, 6 feet 4, 215 pounds, has previously appeared in 11 games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 1.4 points in 4.8 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players.