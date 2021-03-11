NBAE/Getty Images
Pelicans sign Sindarius Thornwell to second 10-day contract
March 10, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Sindarius Thornwell to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Thornwell, 6 feet 4, 215 pounds, has previously appeared in 11 games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 1.4 points in 4.8 minutes per contest.
New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players.
Brandon Ingram on returning from the All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ingram talked about watching Zion Williamson in the All-Star game and his preparations for the second half of the regular season.
All Videos
Brandon Ingram on returning from the All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ingram talked about watching Zion Williamson in the All-Star game and his preparations for the second half of the regular season.
| 03:30
Lonzo Ball talks much needed All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ball talked about how much the players needed the All-Star break and the team’s excitement for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.
| 02:55
Stan Van Gundy on the second half of the NBA season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Van Gundy talked about the second half of the NBA season and the preparations for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.
| 10:00
Teresa Weatherspoon, Pelicans women leaders offer career wisdom in Women in Athletics Panel
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and other women leaders within the Pelicans organization recently shared words of wisdom in a Women in Athletics panel for local students hosted by Dr. Kiki Barnes.
| 04:09
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his shoe collection, his favorite accessory, and more.
| 00:31
All-Star 2021 Recap: Zion Williamson's NBA All-Star Game Debut
Check out highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's NBA All-Star Game debut in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
| 00:40
Pelicans & Saints staff celebrate International Women's Day 2021
In celebration of International Women's Day 2021, we honor the women leaders with the Pelicans & Saints organizations and showcase their unique roles with the teams.
| 01:27
Zion Williamson talks about his first NBA All-Star Game experience | 2021 NBA All-Star
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about his first All-Star Game experience after competing for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 04:46
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects another bucket with the soft touch at the rim.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collect the rebound and goes back up for the jam in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson back-to-back jams | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams home back-to-back dunks for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:23
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets his first NBA All-Star Game points on an alley-oop slam.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson introduced as 2021 NBA All-Star Game starter for Team Durant
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is introduced with the starting lineup for Team Durant during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:19
Zion Williamson talks best All-Star memories at 2021 NBA All-Star media availability
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks to the media prior to his first NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
| 17:04
Hype: Zion Williamson coming to NBA All-Star Weekend 2021
Get ready to witness New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in his first-career NBA All-Star game on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Atlanta.
| 00:54
Pelicans vs. Heat Slo-Mo Highlights 3/4/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Miami Heat in Game 36 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:50
Captains LeBron, Durant select All-Star reserves
LeBron James and Kevin Durant make their draft picks for the All-Star reserves.
| 00:07
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 17 points vs. Miami on March 4.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 07:24
Josh Hart sinks half-court heave | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the third-quarter buzzer with a half-court heave to trim the deficit to single digits.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket and converts the And-1.
| 00:37
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the step-back triple.
| 00:09
Josh Hart transition dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws down the two-handed slam in transition.
| 00:09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker finds Jaxson Hayes for the slam.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes steal leads to Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes creates the turnover leading to the Brandon Ingram lay-up.
| 00:14
Steven Adams pump fake and score | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams utilizes the ball fake for the up-and-under score.
| 00:13
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Heat | March 4, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 PM CT on TNT.
| 00:30
Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls in Game 35 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:55
NEXT UP: