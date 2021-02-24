NBAE/Getty Images
Pelicans Sign Sindarius Thornwell to 10-Day Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Thornwell, 6-4, 215, has previously appeared in 11 games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 1.4 points in 4.8 minutes per contest.
New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players.
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Steven Adams 2-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons in his postgame interview on February 24, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 04:19
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons in his postgame interview on February 24, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 05:55
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons in his postgame interview on February 24, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 03:51
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons
Full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 24.
| 01:54
Zion Williamson pours in 32 points | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scores a game-high 32 points in the win over the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 24.
| 01:59
Pelicans-Pistons Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-24-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons in his postgame interview on February 24, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 06:40
Brandon Ingram dunk | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram elevates for the one-handed dunk.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson one-handed jam | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes down the lane and powers home the one-handed dunk.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson finds Josh Hart for the score | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dishes to Josh Hart for the score in transition.
| 00:11
Willy Hernangómez block | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez denies Josh Jackson's shot attempt in the paint.
| 00:11
Zion Williamson takes it coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gathers the rebound and takes it coast-to-coast for the score.
| 00:13
Steven Adams pick-and-roll score | Pelicans-Pistons Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and center Steven Adams execute the pick-and-roll for the score.
| 00:13
Zion Williamson's initial reaction to being named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about his reaction to being named to the 2021 NBA All-Star team. In 29 games so far this season, Williamson is averaging 25.1 points (14th in NBA), 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest.
| 04:24
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Pistons | February 24, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
TNT Announcement: Zion Williamson named to 2021 NBA All-Star reserves
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson joins the Western squad as a 2021 NBA All-Star reserve.
| 00:34
Stan Van Gundy previews game against Pistons | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/23/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/23/2021. Van Gundy spoke about Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons and recapped the Pelicans victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 06:20
Lonzo Ball talks playing fast and consistent | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/23/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/23/2021. Ball talked about the Pelicans' offensive improvements and the keys to playing fast and consistently.
| 05:35
Pelicans Spotlight presented by Panini: Kira Lewis Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about the first time he saw himself on a trading card and more in our latest Panini player spotlight!
| 01:09
Nicolò Melli recaps performance against Celtics | Pelicans Post-Practice 2/23/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 2/23/2021. Melli talked about his performance in Sunday's victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 07:10
Pelicans, StudioBE students partner to create Black History
The New Orleans Pelicans and local street-art museum StudioBE gave their Eternal Seeds Youth Art Program an opportunity to create Black History portraits of the team. Watch as these students had the chance to virtually present their creations to each player.
| 03:06
Pelicans vs. Celtics Slo-Mo Highlights 2/21/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' overtime win against the Boston Celtics in Game 30 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 02:03
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics - February 21, 2021
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Boston Celtics on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:50
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 03:04
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 02:19
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Josh Hart 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 05:29
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 08:27
Pelicans-Celtics Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-21-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's comeback win in overtime against the Boston Celtics in his postgame interview on February 21, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 04:58
Full Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
Check out highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 120-115 OT win vs. Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram led team with 33 points vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram led the team with 33 points, including the go-ahead triple in OT, in the team's win over the Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 28 points vs. Boston Celtics
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 28 points in the team's OT victory over the Boston Celtics.
| 00:01
