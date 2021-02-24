Pelicans Sign Sindarius Thornwell to 10-Day Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thornwell, 6-4, 215, has previously appeared in 11 games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 1.4 points in 4.8 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players.