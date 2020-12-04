Pelicans sign Rawle Alkins

DECEMBER 4, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Rawle Alkins. Per team policy, terms of the deal was not disclosed.

Alkins, 6-5, 225, most recently played for FC Porto of Portugal. Undrafted out of the University of Arizona in 2018, the New York native spent the 2018-19 season with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in 10 games, and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, appearing in 44 games while averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.