Pelicans sign Naji Marshall
DECEMBER 8, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent Naji Marshall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Marshall, 6-7, 220, most recently played collegiately for Xavier (OH) University, earning All-Big East First Team honors in 2020 after averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 4.0 assists, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Over his three-year career for the Musketeers, Marshall appeared in 99 career games, averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Magnay and Marshall will provide services primarily to the team’s NBA G League affiliate – the Erie BayHawks.
New Orleans’ training camp roster now stands at 20 players.
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/7/20.
