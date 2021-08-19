Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado and Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jose Alvarado and forward Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Alvarado, 6-0, 179, started all 26 games during the 2020-21 season for Georgia Tech, where he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-ACC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. In four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Alvarado appeared in 106 games (104 starts) and finished with career averages of 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minutes played.

Hommes, 6-8, 215, most recently played for Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 28 games while shooting .468 from the floor, .427 from deep, and .863 from the foul line. Undrafted in 2019 out of Point Loma Nazarene University, Hommes appeared in 36 games (six starts) with the G League’s Austin Spurs in the 2019-20 season, in which he averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.