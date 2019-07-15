Pelicans sign JJ Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard JJ Redick. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“JJ Redick is among the very best shooters and professionals in league history,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Coming off perhaps the best season of his remarkable career, his on-the-court resumé speaks for itself. However, it was his desire to dive into the role of mentor and veteran leader that spoke most directly to us and has us most excited about our future together. We are thrilled to be able to welcome JJ and his family to New Orleans and our community.”

Redick, 6-4, 200, comes off a 2018-19 campaign where the 13-year veteran averaged a career-best 18.1 points per game for the Philadelphia 76ers while shooting .440 from the field, including .397 from three-point range, to go with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Duke University, Redick has appeared in 836 career regular season games with Orlando, Milwaukee, the L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia, posting averages on 12.9 points on .448 shooting, including .413 from three-point range, as well as 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Additionally, Redick has appeared in 110 career postseason games, averaging 10.9 points while shooting .371 from three-point range with Orlando, Milwaukee, the Clippers and Philadelphia.

In conjunction with the move, the Pelicans announced that the team has waived forward/center Christian Wood. Originally claimed off waivers by New Orleans on March 20, 2019, Wood appeared in eight games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.