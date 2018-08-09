Pelicans sign Jahlil Okafor

August 9, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent center Jahlil Okafor. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Okafor, 6-11, 275, played last season with the Philadelphia 76ers (two games) and Brooklyn Nets (26 games), averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest.

Originally selected with the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke University, Okafor has appeared in 131 career regular season games (81 starts) with Philadelphia and Brooklyn, holding career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes per game.