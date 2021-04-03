Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  DECEMBER 3: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Orlando Magic on December 3, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Thomas holds career averages of 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in over nine NBA seasons
Posted: Apr 03, 2021

APRIL 3, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas, 5-9, 185, holds career averages of 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 525 career regular season games (361 starts) over nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers, Denver and Washington.

Thomas, a two-time NBA All-Star, was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team following the 2016-17 season after averaging a career-best 28.9 points per game while shooting .463 from the field and leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Most recently, Thomas played for the February 2021 USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. He started both games in the AmeriCup Qualifying February 2021 window, leading the USA to wins over Bahamas and Mexico. In the two games, the University of Washington product averaged 21.0 minutes, a team-high 14.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game, while shooting .435 from the field.

Thomas will wear #24 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16 players.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 4-2-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:33
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-2-21
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  04:21
Highlights: James Johnson drops 16 vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Highlights: James Johnson drops 16 vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson scoring 16 points and adding 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. team-high 21 points vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. team-high 21 points vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropping 21 points vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:39
Kira Lewis Jr. coast-to-coast and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. coast-to-coast and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. going coast-to-coast off the rebound for the nice and-1 finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. steal leads to Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. steal leads to Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. grabbing the steal and Naji Marshall finishing with the dunk vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:16
Kira Lewis Jr. with back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. with back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down the three and finishing high off the glass on the next possession vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:21
James Johnson with 5 in a row | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
James Johnson with 5 in a row | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward James Johnson as he knocks down a triple and finishes a nice drive vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:28
James Johnson steal leads to Bledsoe in transition | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
James Johnson steal leads to Bledsoe in transition | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward James Johnson grabbing the steal and pushing it to Eric Bledsoe for the drive and foul vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:17
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  02:29
Nickeil pretty step-back triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Nickeil pretty step-back triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker draining the step-back three pointer vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:14
Eric Bledsoe step-through and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Eric Bledsoe step-through and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the patient step-through and-1 bucket vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:22
Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop SLAM | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop SLAM | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with full extension alley-oop dunk vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:26
Pelicans Ochsner Hero: Dr. Jake Kleinmahon and Jeremiah Eggerson
Pelicans Ochsner Hero: Dr. Jake Kleinmahon and Jeremiah Eggerson

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball surprised our latest Ochsner Heroes Dr. Jake Kleinmahon and Jeremiah Eggerson who overcame kidney and heart surgery.
Apr 2, 2021  |  02:06
Pelicans vs. Magic Slo-Mo Highlights 4/1/21
Pelicans vs. Magic Slo-Mo Highlights 4/1/21

Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic in Game 47 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:10
James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
James Johnson scores 17 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson notched 17 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
Apr 1, 2021  |  01:21
Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes Dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes Dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks - April 2, 2021
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Josh Hart 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Josh Hart 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  05:26
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  04:18
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 31 points | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker notched 31 points in Thursday's overtime loss to Orlando.
Apr 1, 2021  |  01:59
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic highlights, 04/01/2021
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4/1/2021
Pelicans-Magic Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4/1/2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps tonight's overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.
Apr 1, 2021  |  04:24
Steven Adams put-back score | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Steven Adams put-back score | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams taps in the put-back score in overtime.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. triple | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds Kira Lewis Jr. for the corner triple.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes double-pump slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes double-pump slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe finds Jaxson Hayes for the acrobatic two-handed slam.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Wes Iwundu steal & slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Wes Iwundu steal & slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Wes Iwundu creates the turnover and finishes with a slam on the offensive end.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
Jaxson Hayes slam | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes takes flight for the thunderous one-handed slam.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:08
James Johnson block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights
James Johnson block | Pelicans-Magic Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson denies the Orlando layup attempt.
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:08
