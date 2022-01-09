Pelicans sign Gary Clark to two-way contract

January 9, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Gary Clark to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Jared Harper.

Clark, 6-6, 225, has appeared in eight games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting .474 from deep in 11.9 minutes per contest.

Harper, 6-0, 175, appeared in two games with the Pelicans after being signed to a two-way contract on December 21, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 assists in 5.0 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 17 players, including two two-way players.