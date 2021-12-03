Pelicans sign Gary Clark

December 3, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Gary Clark. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Clark, 6-6, 225, has appeared in 132 NBA contests (18 starts) with Houston, Orlando, Denver, and Philadelphia, averaging 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.

The Smithfield, NC., native most recently played for the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes, appearing in eight games (four starts) and averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 31.3 minutes per contest. Clark is the first player in Capitanes history to receive an NBA Call Up and becomes the third G League player this season to earn a promotion. Clark previously played in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and holds career G League averages of 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals in 19 contests.

Clark appeared in 139 career games (137 starts) during four seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2014-18), averaging 10.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per game, while shooting .525 from the floor and .383 from three-point range. In his 2017-18 senior campaign, he averaged 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game. Clark was named the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was a two-time American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2016-17, 2017-18).

Clark will wear #12 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 18 players, including two two-way players.