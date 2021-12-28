Feron Hunt
Pelicans sign Feron Hunt

New Orleans voids the contract of Anthony Tolliver
Posted: Dec 28, 2021

December 28, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans voided the contract of Anthony Tolliver.

Hunt, 6-8, 195, has appeared in 12 contests (eight starts) this season with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.

Hunt appeared in 78 career games (41 starts) during three seasons at Southern Methodist University (2018-21), averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. In his 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds (3rd in AAC), 2.1 offensive rebounds (6th in AAC), and 5.9 defensive boards (2nd in AAC). Hunt shot .560 from the floor (4th in AAC) and earned All-AAC Third-Team Honors.

Hunt will wear #44 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 20 players, including two two-way players.

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block

Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 108, Cavaliers 104

After trailing by as many as 23 points, the Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 108-104. Herbert Jones led the way for the Pelicans with a career-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three block
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:01
Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Willie Green on Herb Jones, win over Cavs | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  05:47
Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Herbert Jones on his offense, fans in New Orleans | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  05:14
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Garrett Temple on Herb Jones, 4Q offense | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  04:32
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21
Devonte' Graham on Herb Jones, Garrett Temple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 28, 2021.
Dec 28, 2021  |  04:33
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Herbert Jones scores career-high 26 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones scored a career-high 26 points in the team's win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:02
Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21
Herbert Jones on-court postgame interview | Pelicans-Cavaliers 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks with Jen Hale about his career-high performance in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  01:27
Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Garrett Temple makes it rain in 4Q | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple knocks down five triples in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:55
Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Devonte Graham clutch triple | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham knocks down the triple in crunch time against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:27
Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Garrett Temple with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple racked up 17 points in the 4th Quarter vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 12/28/2021
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:01
Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Herbert Jones fast break bucket | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns on the jets for the fast break score, pulling the Pelicans within two.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Jared Harper hits the trey | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper knocks down the second chance triple.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:12
Herbert Jones coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Herbert Jones coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones collects the rebounds and goes the distance for the lay-up.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:24
Jonas Valanciunas dunks in the post | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Jonas Valanciunas dunks in the post | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas posts up and slams home the score against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas from downtown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Jonas Valanciunas from downtown | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky returns the favor to Jonas Valanciunas for the straightaway triple.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Tomas Satoransky knocking down triples | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Tomas Satoransky knocking down triples | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas kicks a pass back out to Tomas Satoransky for the three-pointer.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Jaxson Hayes euro-steps to the rim | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes euro-steps around the defense for the finish at the rim.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:24
Trey Murphy III drains corner three | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Trey Murphy III drains corner three | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner three against the Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:08
Herbert Jones block and floater | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21
Herbert Jones block and floater | Pelicans-Cavaliers Highlights 12/28/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones turns defense to offense with the block and floater on the opposite end.
Dec 28, 2021  |  00:26
Jared Harper on stepping up and what he brings to the table | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
Jared Harper on stepping up and what he brings to the table | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper speaks to the media following shootaround ahead of the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Dec 28, 2021  |  02:20
Herbert Jones on replicating Josh Hart's energy | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21
Herbert Jones on replicating Josh Hart's energy | Pelicans Shootaround 12-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dec 28, 2021  |  02:59
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes goes against the clock in this week's Tissot Player Spotlight. Learn about his off the court hobby, what fashion comeback choice, and more.
Dec 27, 2021  |  00:54
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy host holiday shopping spree for YEP youth
Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy host holiday shopping spree for YEP youth

On December 20, 2021, New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III hosted host 20 kids from Youth Empowerment Project for a holiday shopping spree.
Dec 27, 2021  |  00:47
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:59
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:38
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  04:16
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallied 29 points in the team's loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:01
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple chases down Thunder's Lu Dort for the big rejection at the rim.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:00
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple turns defense to offense with the steal and fast break finish.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins his way to the rim for the bucket.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:20
