Pelicans sign Feron Hunt

December 28, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans voided the contract of Anthony Tolliver.

Hunt, 6-8, 195, has appeared in 12 contests (eight starts) this season with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.

Hunt appeared in 78 career games (41 starts) during three seasons at Southern Methodist University (2018-21), averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. In his 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds (3rd in AAC), 2.1 offensive rebounds (6th in AAC), and 5.9 defensive boards (2nd in AAC). Hunt shot .560 from the floor (4th in AAC) and earned All-AAC Third-Team Honors.

Hunt will wear #44 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 20 players, including two two-way players.