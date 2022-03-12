Pelicans sign Alize Johnson to 10-day contract
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract via the Covid-hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Johnson, 6 feet 7, 212 pounds, has appeared in 71 career games (one start) across four seasons with Indiana, Brooklyn, Chicago, Washington, and New Orleans, recording averages of 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest while shooting .487. Johnson has appeared in 22 games this season with the Bulls, Wizards, and Pelicans, averaging 1.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. A native of Williamsport, Pa., Johnson was selected 50th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri State where he averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across two seasons. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 18 players, including two two-way players.
Mic'd Up w/ Devonte' Graham | Pelicans vs. Hornets 3/11/22
Hear the on-court conversations and game chatter from New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham during the team's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
| 00:47
Willie Green on loss to Charlotte | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
| 04:30
Naji Marshall on Trey Murphy, locking in | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
| 02:50
Trey Murphy III talks game-high night | Pelicans-Hornets Postgame Interview 3/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media postgame following the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2022.
| 03:00
Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 32 points vs. Charlotte Hornets 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III game highlights vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 02:01
Trey Murphy III with seven 3-pointers vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III was on fire from three vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 01:08
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets 3/11/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets from Friday, March 11, 2022.
| 03:05
Trey Murphy III with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III highlights from the fourth quarter vs the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:39
Trey Murphy III crazy alley-oop dunk off the backboard ends a rough night | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III finishes with the monster jam off the Naji Marshall pass off the backboard vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:09
Jaxson Hayes runs the floor and finds Trey Murphy | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes runs the floor off the turnover and finds Trey Murphy III for the finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:11
Jaxson Hayes dunks it home | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the dunk off the nice pass from Naji Marshall vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:15
Naji Marshall scores seven in a row | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall came through on all levels offensively with seven straight points vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:34
Trey Murphy III putback dunk | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III puts back his own miss with a strong finish vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:20
Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the inbounds | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham makes it splash from downtown off the nice inbounds play vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:11
Herb Jones pretty pass to Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dunks home the dime from forward Herbert Jones vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:16
Herb Jones posterizes Plumlee | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the poster dunk vs. the Charlotte Hornets (3/11/2022).
| 00:25
Trey Murphy III on logging more minutes | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 01:34
Devonte' Graham on missing Brandon Ingram & CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Hornets Shootaround 3-11-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media following shootaround on March 11, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
| 03:11
CJ McCollum on missing Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 03:22
Jonas Valanciunas on shooting struggles | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 03:13
Willie Green on the tough loss | Pelicans Postgame 3-9-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Wednesday night's loss against the Orlando Magic.
| 05:06
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 32 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 01:58
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 30 points vs. Orlando Magic
| 02:04
Jonas Valanciunas and-one | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jonas Valanciunas and-one
| 00:16
Jose Alvarado 2 | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jose Alvarado 2
| 00:14
Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Jonas Valanciunas 2 off the CJ McCollum assist
| 00:18
CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
CJ McCollum with the mid-range jumper
| 00:16
Herb Jones with the dunk | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Herb Jones with the dunk
| 00:16
Antonio Daniels one-on-one interview with Naji Marshall
Bally Sports color analyst Antonio Daniel sits down for an one-on-one interview with New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall.
| 01:40
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed | Pelicans vs Magic 3-9-22
Trey Murphy III with the slam off the Naji Marshall feed
| 00:23
