Pelicans sign Alize Johnson to 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract via the Covid-hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Johnson, 6 feet 7, 212 pounds, has appeared in 71 career games (one start) across four seasons with Indiana, Brooklyn, Chicago, Washington, and New Orleans, recording averages of 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest while shooting .487. Johnson has appeared in 22 games this season with the Bulls, Wizards, and Pelicans, averaging 1.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. A native of Williamsport, Pa., Johnson was selected 50th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri State where he averaged 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across two seasons. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 18 players, including two two-way players.