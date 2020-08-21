Pelicans to select 13th in 2020 NBA Draft

August 20, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17. The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.

Representing the Pelicans during the lottery was General Manager Trajan Langdon. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.