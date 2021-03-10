Pelicans recall Wenyen Gabriel, transfer Naji Marshall and Will Magnay from the Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled forward Wenyen Gabriel from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Additionally, the Pelicans transferred two-way players Naji Marshall and Will Magnay from Erie back to New Orleans.

Gabriel, 6-9, 205, who was assigned to the BayHawks on March 3, appeared in Erie’s lone postseason game against Lakeland, registering four points, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Marshall, 6-7, 220, appeared in 12 regular season games for Erie, averaging 15.5 points on .490 shooting from the field, including .349 from three-point range, to go with 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.9 minutes. In Erie’s one postseason game, Marshall registered 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block.

Magnay, 6-10, 234, appeared in 10 regular season games, averaging 9.1 points on .576 shooting from the field, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 22.2 minutes.