Pelicans recall Didi Louzada from Birmingham

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled guard Didi Louzada from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

In two games with the Squadron, Louzada averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. The Brazilian native has averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in five games over the last two seasons for New Orleans after being signed on April 27, 2021.

The Pelicans travel to play the Washington Wizards tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m.