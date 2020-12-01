Pelicans re-sign Sindarius Thornwell

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed guard Sindarius Thornwell. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thornwell, 6-4, 215, who originally signed with the Pelicans on July 6 as a replacement player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, appeared in two games with New Orleans, totaling 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Selected 48th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of South Carolina, Thornwell holds career averages of 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 139 games with the LA Clippers and New Orleans.