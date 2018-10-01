Pelicans preseason game against Hawks available to watch live online on Pelicans.com

October 1, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team’s preseason road game against the Atlanta Hawks will be available for fans to watch live.

Fans can gain access the livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live or the Pelicans Mobile App delivered by Waitr. The livestream will start at 6:30 p.m. CST and is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.