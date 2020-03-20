Pelicans & Ochsner COVID-19 updates: 7 tips to keeping your immune system healthy

As our team navigates the evolving public health pandemic situation, we will provide updates to our fans, ticketholders and team partners as they become available.

In an effort to keep our Pelicans family and New Orleans area community safe, here are seven tips to keep your immune system healthy as we fight COVID-19 courtesy of Ochsner:

1. Have a planned daily routine, and stick to it.

Your body’s immune system functions better when it has a routine to follow, and works less well when you change up your daily activities.

2. Exercise daily.

Include AT LEAST one hour of physical exercise into your daily routine.

3. Keep up a healthy diet.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, and healthy fats (like olive oil) helps keep your immune system strong. Greek yogurt helps keep the good bacteria in your gut healthy. Also, eat foods rich in vitamins C and D, which are important for immune function. Have your food prepared using herbs and spices like garlic, ginger, rosemary, oregano, and turmeric, which have been shown to be beneficial.

4. Keep stress to a minimum.

Set aside time in your daily routine where you can be quiet and alone. Use this time to read, practice meditation, or go for a quiet walk.

5. Keep in contact with loved ones.

Keep the number of people you’re around to a bare minimum, but stay in touch with people who support you. Even if just over the telephone, communicate with friends and family often.

6. Good sleep is FUNDAMENTAL in having a healthy immune system.

Practice good sleep hygiene. Have a set bedtime and a set waketime. And stick to them! Keep your bedroom dark. Close the blinds. Don’t leave a light on. Don’t leave the TV on. Leave your phone plugged in in another room so you don’t check it at night. Temperatures around 65 degrees Farenheit have been associated with the best sleep.

7. Don’t smoke.

COVID-19 is a virus that infects the tissue in your lungs, causing pneumonia. Pneumonia from COVID-19 can kill. Smoking tobacco, smoking marijuana, and vaping all hurt the immune system cells in your lungs. Smoking seriously hurts your body’s ability to fight off the virus if you come into contact with it.