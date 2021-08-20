Pelicans News Around the Web (8-20-2021)

Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado and Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jose Alvarado and forward Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Pelicans veteran additions share an often underrated skill: Accurate foul shooting

It might be the most mundane, least thrilling scene in a basketball game: Nine players stand in place, watching a 10th player stationed 15 feet from the rim, trying to make a foul shot. After all, since you began following the NBA, how many times have you turned on SportsCenter and seen a free throw featured among the highlights?

Pelicans re-sign Josh Hart

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has re-signed guard Josh Hart. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.