Posted: Aug 20, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (8-20-2021)

Pelicans sign Jose Alvarado and Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jose Alvarado and forward Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

See More»

Pelicans veteran additions share an often underrated skill: Accurate foul shooting

It might be the most mundane, least thrilling scene in a basketball game: Nine players stand in place, watching a 10th player stationed 15 feet from the rim, trying to make a foul shot. After all, since you began following the NBA, how many times have you turned on SportsCenter and seen a free throw featured among the highlights?

See More»

Pelicans re-sign Josh Hart

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team has re-signed guard Josh Hart. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

See More»
Tags
Alvarado, Jose, Hart, Josh, Hommes, Daulton, Pelicans, NBA

Related Content

Alvarado, Jose

Hart, Josh

Pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter