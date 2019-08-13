Pelicans News Around the Web (8-13-2019)

Pelicans announce 2019-20 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

New Orleans scheduled to play on national television franchise-high 30 times

NBA releases New Orleans Pelicans 2019-20 schedule presented by SeatGeek

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2019-20 schedule presented by SeatGeek has been released. Head to Pelicans.com to check out the games and to find your perfect ticket plan.

Five most exciting New Orleans Pelicans home games of 2019-20 presented by SeatGeek

The entire NBA underwent an enormous facelift this summer, which was true to an even greater extent in New Orleans. The Pelicans enjoyed one of the league’s most exciting and newsworthy offseasons, featuring the addition of three first-round picks; a massive, multi-player haul from a blockbuster trade with the Lakers; as well as the signing of accomplished veterans Derrick Favors and JJ Redick. Many observers around the NBA quickly labeled the Pelicans a “must-watch team” on League Pass, but Crescent City fans will get the chance to see them 41 times in person during the 2019-20 regular season. Here are five of the most exciting home games in the Smoothie King Center this season:

Thirty New Orleans Pelicans games to watch in 2019-20

Season tickets were sold at a rapid rate. Team merchandise flew off the shelves in unprecedented numbers. Fan interest on social media spiked.

New Orleans Pelicans 2019-20 schedule: See dates, times, opponents for all 82 games

Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot to be excited about in the 2019-20 season, and now they know exactly when that excitement will hit its peak.

In New Orleans Pelicans' newly released schedule, these look like the biggest matchups

For all those Pelicans fans this offseason who kept ticket sales staff awake following the NBA draft lottery, who tossed, burned or gave away their Anthony Davis jerseys to clear space for ones with “Williamson” across the back, and who have held off making concrete late-fall and winter plans: your day is here.

Kushner: After NBA scheduled released, Pelicans must be ready for spotlight 'The Zion Effect' brings

Monday’s NBA schedule release drew a clear dividing line from the theoretical space where the New Orleans Pelicans are operating, and into the reality they’re facing.

By the numbers: A deep-dive into the statistics around the Pelicans 2019-20 schedule

Despite the NFL being solidly in the middle of its preseason slate, the country’s closest version of a year-round sport appears ramping into high-gear with the NBA’s 2019-20 schedule release on Monday afternoon.

NBA schedule release: The games we can't wait to see in 2019-20

Mark your calendars -- the full NBA schedule is here.

Pelicans 2019-20 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans hit the lottery jackpot when they landed the No. 1 overall draft pick and took superstar Duke forward Zion Williamson, who was a consensus All-American and the Naismith Player of the Year during his lone season in school.