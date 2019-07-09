Pelicans News Around the Web (7-9-2019)

Summer League Podcast - July 8, 2019

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sit down to discuss the Pelicans' newest additions and answer questions from fans.

NBA Summer League Game 3 wrap: Pelicans 109, Bulls 72

LAS VEGAS – “This is going to be a fun one to talk about.”

Scouting the Pelicans' potential NBA draft steal at summer league

LAS VEGAS -- The New Orleans Pelicans have the most impressive rookie I've seen so far at the NBA summer league. Oh, and they have No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson too.

Pelicans guard Frank Jackson looking to carry late season scoring surge into Year 3

LAS VEGAS — Through the first 25 games played in Las Vegas over the weekend, no one scored more points than Frank Jackson.

Watch as Pelicans' David Griffin recruits Vince Carter live on TV: 'This is not tampering'

The Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations sat just a few feet from NBA veteran Vince Carter Sunday evening, and he wouldn't let the fact that they were live on television stop him from giving his pitch for the well-known veteran.

J.J. Redick is a perfect fit on the new-look New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Redick is one of the league’s best shooters and his gravity should help unlock the potential of Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans: NAW and Hayes’ chemistry on full display in debut

Thanks to an archaic NBA rule, New Orleans Pelicans’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes’ debut was prolonged two additional games—but the wait was well worth it.

Pelicans Jaxson Hayes with the Dunk of Summer League vs Bulls | Summer League Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans F/C Jaxson Hayes goes up and delivers the super poster against the Chicago Bulls in his first NBA game.

Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker talk following Pelicans-Bulls Summer League game

New Orleans Pelicans rookies Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker talk with the media following their Summer League debut Monday, July 8.