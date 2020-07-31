Pelicans News Around the Web (7-31-2020)

Entergy postgame wrap: Jazz 106, Pelicans 104

Jazz (42-23, 4th in West), Pelicans (28-37, 11th in West)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Utah Jazz are, somehow, hot, Zion Williamson returned and so did the NBA on a night unlike any in the league’s storied history. Here are six thoughts from the Jazz’ 106-104 win from inside the NBA’s bubble, right after the final buzzer of the first official game of the restart.

With the amount of time that’s passed and the new environment the NBA has created, Thursday’s seeding-game opener almost felt more like the beginning of a new season than the continuation of an old one.

Zion Williamson looked so sad on the sideline during those final minutes.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- All players, coaches and the three referees taking part in the game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday knelt along the sideline in front of the team benches

The New Orleans Pelicans watched a chance to get a leg up in the heated race for the West's No. 8 seed fade away while Zion Williamson sat on the bench.

George Floyd's killing in police custody was the spark that ignited a renewed fight for racial justice.