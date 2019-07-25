Pelicans News Around the Web (7-25-2019)

How big is Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand shoe deal? It's rewriting record books, report says

How big is New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's newly inked shoe deal with the Jordan Brand?

Sources: Zion shoe deal richest ever for rookie

The endorsement agreement aligning New Orleans Pelicans No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand extends five years and becomes the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history, sources tell ESPN.

Pelicans guard JJ Redick: 'I'm a lover of New Orleans'

Newly acquired Pelican JJ Redick spoke with the media Tuesday, July 23, discussing among other topics, his love for the city of New Orleans and his decision to join the organization.

Transcript: JJ Redick introductory conference call

Introductory Conference Call JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Pelicans sign Cheatham and Gray to two-way contracts

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Josh Gray to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Swin Cash interacts with fans via Twitter Q&A

Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash, answered questions from fans on Twitter this afternoon. Check out her answers below.