Pelicans News Around the Web (7-16-2020)
Southwest Division roundtable: Rivals to watch
Whether it’s Dallas’ quest to move out of seventh place in the Western Conference; Houston’s attempt to improve its seeding; or Memphis, New Orleans and San Antonio simply trying to secure a playoff berth, scoreboard-watching promises to be a fun activity when the NBA restarts July 30.See More»
Stan Van Gundy on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - July 15, 2020
Former NBA coach and current NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy joins the show to talk about the Pelicans' seeding games, the impact of Zion Williamson, and more.See More»
Biggest storylines for Disney Pelicans with former exec John Hollinger, Part I
The Pelicans are heading into the NBA restart with high hopes and just about everything they do in the Orlando bubble will be dissected from top to bottom.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday to dedicate up to $5.3 million in game checks to start social justice fund
Inside the NBA Bubble: Quarantine life, ‘the snitch line,’ and following the rules
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — To even have a chance, one must aim about 2 ½ ball lengths to the right.See More»
2020 NBA schedule: The 12 must-see games of the restarted regular season
The 2020 NBA season restart is just two weeks away.See More»
