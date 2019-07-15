Pelicans News Around the Web (7-15-2019)

Pelicans Radio interview with Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer - July 13, 2019

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sat down with Sports Illustrated's NBA reporter, Jake Fischer, to get his thoughts on the moves the Pelicans have made so far in the offseason. The interview took place during the Pelicans Summer League quarterfinal against the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 13.

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 101, Heat 100

Nickeil Alexander-Walker goes off for 34 points and adds five assists as New Orleans drops Miami in overtime.

Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker talk about the Pelicans' victory over the Miami Heat in Summer League.

Summer League Head Coach Fred Vinson talks about the Pelicans' hard fought victory tonight to advance to the next round of the Summer League tournament.

Kenrich Williams speaks to the media following the Pelicans's big win over the Miami Heat at NBA Summer League.

NBA Summer League quarterfinals: Pelicans 101, Heat 100 (OT)

LAS VEGAS – Miami’s Duncan Robinson had already scored a team-best 26 points, so there was a good chance the sharpshooting Heat guard might be involved with Saturday’s game hanging in the balance and 1.3 seconds left in overtime. Didi Louzada seemed to realize that, stepping in front of a pass intended for Robinson, sealing New Orleans’ dramatic one-point victory. The Brazil native scored a modest five points in the opening round of an eight-team tournament, but still made the biggest play of the afternoon.

NBA Summer League semifinals: Grizzlies 88, Pelicans 86 (OT)

LAS VEGAS – It’s not quite the same as the NBA regular season, but one valuable aspect of summer league competition is the opportunity to gain experience during an array of in-game situations. In a weekend back-to-back set, New Orleans packed about as many late-game scenarios as possible into 84 total minutes of basketball.

Summer League Head Coach Fred Vinson addresses the media following the Pelicans' tough OT loss.

Lonzo excited for 'fresh start' with Zion, Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- Lonzo Ball was in a car on his way to watch his brother LaMelo play in the Drew League when he learned via Twitter that he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

‘Poised’ guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker third in scoring, second in assists in summer league

LAS VEGAS – Peruse the NBA Summer League’s statistical leaders through pool play and you may notice something generally missing: Names from the early portion of the June 20 draft. Partly due to injuries and teams exhibiting caution on how they’re handling top draftees, only two of the first 20 players selected rank in the top 10 of Las Vegas scoring. Similarly, only one top-20 choice appears among the assist leaders.

Nickeil speaks to the media following the Pelicans' tough Summer League loss.

