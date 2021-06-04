Pelicans News Around the Web (6-4-2021)

NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

By the end of Alexander-Walker’s second NBA season, it was no longer a surprise when the guard excelled in a starting role. It was expected.

2020-2021 Player Recap: Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 3, 2021

Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 2020-2021 season. Over 13 starting assignments, Alexander-Walker averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.