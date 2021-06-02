Pelicans News Around the Web (6-2-2021)

Buzz builds around Birmingham G League franchise and its new digs

David Lane has a secret. Make that secrets. Plural. Like the name, logo and team colors of the New Orleans Pelicans' new G League franchise coming to Birmingham for the 2021-2022 season. You can ask for the details, but the general manager won't tell. Patience, young grasshoppers.

If Hart’s second campaign in New Orleans had continued as planned, maybe this season review wouldn’t be appearing today. Maybe Hart and the Pelicans would still be playing and he’d be in the midst of his NBA playoff debut. That’s not what happened, however.

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by NOLA.com's Scott Kushner to recap Josh Hart's 2020-2021 season. Before being sidelined with an injury, Hart played in 47 games, averaged 9.2 points, 8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 43% from the field, and 33% from three-point range.

Pelicans depended heavily on Josh Hart; how much will they value him ahead of restricted free agency?

Josh Hart might’ve come off the Pelicans’ bench this season, but the minutes he played — 28.7 per game — were that of a starter.