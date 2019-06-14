Pelicans News Around the Web (6-14-2019)

Anthony Davis Rumors: Who’s a better fit for Pelicans; Ingram or Tatum?

Anthony Davis rumors seem a bit quieter today, but by all indications, the Lakers and Celtics are still interested. The New Orleans Pelicans could end up with either Brandon Ingram or Jayson Tatum if one of these teams has their offer accepted. Who fits better?

New Orleans Pelicans: Revisiting the 2014 NBA Draft

How did the New Orleans Pelicans fare in the 2014 NBA Draft? Well, they had zero selections—so it was kinda difficult to mess this one up. This should be a fun revisit.