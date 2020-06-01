Pelicans News Around the Web (6-1-2020)

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans center Derrick Favors

There are players from the 2010 NBA Draft class with more individual honors than Derrick Favors, such as multi-time All-Stars Paul George and John Wall. There are players with higher career scoring averages (DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward).

How Pelicans' Brandon Ingram can continue climb toward superstardom with a few minor improvements

Things are looking up for Brandon Ingram, who took a major step forward in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans. After three solid yet underwhelming campaigns in Los Angeles with the Lakers, Ingram was traded to New Orleans in the blockbuster deal that landed Anthony Davis in L.A. last offseason. It's safe to say Ingram has made the most of the new opportunity.