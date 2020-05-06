Pelicans News Around the Web (5-6-2020)

Did You Know That… New Orleans is arguably the NBA’s deepest three-point shooting team?

When Lonzo Ball drained a three-pointer early in the second quarter of a March 3 home game vs. Minnesota, Ball’s basket broke New Orleans’ single-season franchise record for most made treys as a team, at 843.

Q&A: Former New Orleans Buccaneer James Jones dishes on ABA's inaugural season

In the summer of 1967, James “Jimmy” Jones had a choice to make: Go with the upstart or the established power.

Lessons from Press: How Pete Maravich’s father helped mold coach Alvin Gentry

During the 1970s, “Pistol” Pete Maravich got to operate on the basketball court the way most point guards dreamed of playing.