Pelicans News Around the Web (5-4-2022)
Connection between New Orleans, Pelicans helped make 2021-22 a memorable season
By the final month of the 2021-22 season, it was common to hear thousands of fans in the Smoothie King Center joining in unison, literally singing the praises of an undrafted rookie they’d come to adore.
New Orleans Pelicans announce all floor seats for the 2022-23 season are officially sold out
The Pelicans emerged as an exciting young team in the NBA following its playoff appearance in 2021-22.
Willie Green sees parallels between New Orleans Pelicans and the 2020 Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns’ undefeated run during the NBA restart served as a springboard.
NEXT UP: