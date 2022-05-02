Pelicans News Around the Web (5-2-2022)

From 1-12 to a playoff trip, Pelicans delivered array of surprises

Larry Nance Jr. arrived in the Crescent City two-thirds of the way through the NBA regular season via a February trade, joining a Pelicans team dismissed by many as a non-factor in the Western Conference.

NBA Offseason Guide 2022: The New Orleans Pelicans face a big decision on Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are on solid footing. You read that right.

Scott Kushner: Pelicans' unexpected journey is setting new expectations

It’s rare for a bitter loss to become an oddly-satisfying ending.

Pelicans fans showed up with shirts that target Jae Crowder. The Suns sought them out.

There was a little expletive-laden gamesmanship between New Orleans Pelicans fans and the Phoenix Suns prior to Thursday night's game at The Smoothie King Center.

Chris Paul and the Suns finish off Pelicans and create ‘unbelievably special’ moment

When his historic night had concluded, Chris Paul’s voice wavered and broke during his on-court television interview. His emotion had little to do with his perfect shooting night, or the fact that he finally had helped the Phoenix Suns extinguish the pesky New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 to win the best-of-seven series in six games.

The Pelicans’ season came to a tearful end, but this is only the beginning for New Orleans’ exciting young core

NEW ORLEANS — It’s incredible how much it took for the Suns to finally finish off the Pelicans.

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado reflects on battle against Chris Paul: 'He knows my name now too'

In the fourth quarter of a postseason elimination game, the New Orleans Pelicans played an undrafted rookie at point guard, while the Phoenix Suns rode with one of the greatest floor generals of all time.

Larry Nance Jr. hopes to sign extension with Pelicans: 'I would love to make this a permanent stay'

Since Larry Nance Jr. entered the NBA seven years ago, he has played for eight different head coaches.

