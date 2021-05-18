Pelicans News Around the Web (5-18-2021)

Pelicans believe they’re ‘close’ to making leap, have options via lottery, future draft picks

The end-of-season NBA standings always provide indisputable clarity on how each of the league’s 30 teams performed, featuring two straightforward columns listing wins and losses. For the New Orleans Pelicans, the left-side number of 31 was not enough to reach the Western Conference postseason, marking the club’s inability to achieve a primary goal.

Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans' 11th-place finish was 'disappointing'

Throughout the pandemic-compressed season, Zion Williamson maintained that his team was close to a breakthrough. Amid the inconsistency and close losses that were piling up, the New Orleans Pelicans’ second-year superstar was hopeful.

Duncan: Faulty roster construction only one of the reasons Pelicans disappointed

Another season has come and gone for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lonzo Ball, set to be restricted free agent, says he 'would love' to return to New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball has heard his name in trade rumors almost from the time he entered the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers four years ago.