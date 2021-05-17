Pelicans News Around the Web (5-17-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Lakers 110, Pelicans 98

Los Angeles needed help from a couple thousand miles away for its outcome Sunday to have an impact on playoff seeding, but first the Lakers needed to help themselves. New Orleans was not going down without a fight, battling its guests for most of the night, before Los Angeles gained some breathing room in the fourth quarter.

Pelicans' disappointing season comes to an end with loss to Lakers at home

The pandemic season was a disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans.

James scores 25, tweaks ankle, Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

NEW ORLEANS -- — LeBron James looked to be in playoff form when he hit deep 3s, delivered an accurate, no-look, behind-the-back pass out of a double team to Alex Caruso under the basket, or flipped an alley-oop lob to Anthony Davis while running a fast break.

Offseason moves for the New Orleans Pelicans: Building a contender around Zion Williamson

There is no denying that the 2020-21 season could be described as a disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans.