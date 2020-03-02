Pelicans News Around the Web (3-2-2020)

Postgame wrap: Lakers 122, Pelicans 114

Lakers (46-13), Pelicans (26-34)

Anthony Davis sitting out Lakers vs. Pelicans with sore right knee; Alex Caruso also out

Anthony Davis' second trip back to New Orleans since being traded won't result in game action.

LeBron James burns Pelicans for second time in a week as New Orleans falls at home

Fifteen games into his NBA career, Zion Williamson is making the exceptional look routine. The No. 1 overall pick is a wrecking ball around the hoop. The Lakers, who were missing Anthony Davis, had no answers for him inside as Williamson hammered them for 35 points, a new career high, on 12-of-16 shooting.

Walker: Despite playoff atmosphere, Pelicans still unable to pull Lakers' thorn out of side

The good news, for those looking for some type of silver lining after Sunday's Pelicans loss, is that New Orleans might get at least four more shots to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.

A hug for Zion and advice for haters, LeBron on his 'responsibility' to NBA's young stars

LeBron James sends a lot of emphatic messages.

Great now, and for years to come: First Thoughts from latest LeBron-Zion battle

NEW ORLEANS — Nine thoughts from the latest installment of the LeBron-Zion show, a 122-114 win for the Lakers over the New Orleans Pelicans.

James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114

NEW ORLEANS -- LeBron James keeps finding ways to assert his supremacy over the upstart New Orleans Pelicans and rookie sensation Zion Williamson -- with or without the help of fellow Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis.

The Anthony Davis trade worked for Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- On Sunday morning prior to the New Orleans Pelicans' final regular-season matchup of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Pelicans guard Josh Hart was asked about the potential of playing his former team in the playoffs.

LeBron James lauds Zion Williamson after Lakers push past Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- The Los Angeles Lakers needed every bit of LeBron James' 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double Sunday to stave off Zion Williamson's career-best 35 points in L.A.'s 122-114 win to sweep the season series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James and Lakers teach Zion Williamson some lessons in win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James faced Zion Williamson one-on-one late in the game Sunday night.

Zion Williamson becomes first teenager in NBA history with 10 straight 20-point games

Zion Williamson may not have started the season on time, but he’s certainly making the most of it now.

LeBron James had the perfect response to a huge dunk by Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and LeBron James faced off for the second time in five days, as the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in what very well could be a first-round playoff matchup.

Brandon Ingram’s path to stardom starts with slaying his Lakers demons

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram’s dejection in the locker room following Sunday night’s loss was much different than it usually is after a tough night.

Pelicans' JJ Redick out at least 2 weeks with hamstring strain

NEW ORLEANS -- Just as the New Orleans Pelicans were becoming the healthiest they'd been all season, another injury popped up.