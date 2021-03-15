Pelicans News Around the Web (3-15-2021)

Multiple New Orleans Pelicans players receive first round of vaccine

Multiple members of the New Orleans Pelicans organization are on the pathway toward being fully vaccinated. On Saturday, several Pelicans players were among those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 135, Clippers 115

Lonzo Ball started the night sinking threes and never really let up. Jaxson Hayes was dunking on people. Zion Williamson powered and soared his way to another big scoring night.

Days after getting blown out by NBA's worst team, Pelicans easily take care of one of its best

To paraphrase Winston Churchill, the New Orleans Pelicans are a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

Williamson, Ingram power Pelicans past Clippers 135-115

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson mixed full-speed, behind-the-back dribbles, pin-point bounce passes and even an alley-oop lob into his usual repertoire of forceful finishes at the rim. That left the Los Angeles Clippers scrambling defensively while the Pelicans piled up points in a second straight lopsided victory.

Kawhi Leonard says LA Clippers' inconsistency 'very concerning' after rout by New Orleans Pelicans

After the LA Clippers failed to respond and were routed by a more aggressive and hungrier New Orleans Pelicans squad on Sunday night, Kawhi Leonard said his team's lack of consistency is "very concerning."