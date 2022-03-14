Pelicans News Around the Web (3-14-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Rockets 105

Jonas Valanciunas dominated the paint en route to a big scoring night. Jose Alvarado lurked in the passing lanes on his way to a big steals night. With their center doing damage on offense and their relentless backup point guard everywhere on defense, the Pelicans rolled to a much-needed win Sunday over the Rockets, doing so comfortably. New Orleans previously struggled to contain opponents over the past week, but broke open the Southwest Division matchup by holding Houston to 17 third-quarter points.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans emphatically snapped a four-game skid with a 130-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.