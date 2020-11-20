Pelicans News Around the Web (11-20-2020)

Draft recap on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 19, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer recap Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft and break down the Pelicans first round pick, Kira Lewis.

Pelicans add depth at small forward by grabbing Xavier's Naji Marshall on two-way deal

The New Orleans Pelicans are adding depth at small forward. They plan to sign Naji Marshall, a 6-foot-7 wing, to a two-way contract, Marshall’s agent said Thursday.

Pelicans free agency preview: Who will New Orleans add at center?

After another night of deal-making, David Griffin took one question from the media before he went back to work. In Wednesday’s draft, Griffin, New Orleans’ lead basketball executive, green-lit the selection of Kira Lewis Jr. at 13th overall and then traded away his team’s other three picks for future assets.

Five more things to know about Pelicans draftee Kira Lewis Jr.

There was significant discussion before and after Wednesday’s draft about Lewis’ high-level speed. The 19-year-old said that trait comes from his family, which is filled with athletes and runners.

Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr. believe team-player fit is ideal in variety of ways

Led by a talented group of players in their early 20s – including arguably the most exciting alley oop dunker in the league – the New Orleans Pelicans have become an NBA League Pass favorite for many basketball fans. By the sounds of it, Kira Lewis Jr.’s television set was also frequently tuned in to games featuring the Pelicans last winter.

Walker: Pelicans' draft pick Kira Lewis has put in plenty of work to get this far

Kira Lewis was a gym rat long before he ever actually stepped foot in a gym.