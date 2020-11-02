Pelicans News Around the Web (11-2-2020)

2020 Draft Preview - Rick Bonnell and K.C. Johnson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 30, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer chat with Rick Bonnell (Charlotte Observer) and K.C. Johnson (NBC Sports Chicago) about what the Hornets and Bulls might do with picks 3 and 4.

Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, Jrue Holiday and more: Pelicans salary cap preview

It has been an absurdly eventful eighteen months since David Griffin took over the Pelicans’ front office.

Stan Van Gundy wants Pelicans to compete 'anytime, anywhere' despite uncertainty

The coronavirus pandemic has distorted the timeline the NBA operates on. Infections in the United States began to skyrocket during the spring, when the league was roughly three-quarters of the way through its regular season. Since then, the NBA has stopped and started in unfamiliar rhythms.