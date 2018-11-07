Pelicans News Around the Web (11-07-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center floor on Wednesday night when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans Pelicans hope getting healthier will lead to more success

The New Orleans Pelicans five-game road trip is finally over. The Pelicans get back to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday (Nov. 7) against the Chicago Bulls in a much different place than they were when they left.

New Orleans Pelicans thinking big for potential closing lineup

After talking about the possibility of playing Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic together since training camp opened in September, the New Orleans Pelicans unleashed the super big lineup for the first time last week against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bulls will face an old friend in New Orleans

Timing is everything over the course of the marathon 82 game regular season, and it looks like the Bulls are catching the New Orleans Pelicans at the worst possible time.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 11-06-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans.

'We miss him a lot': Elfrid Payton is missing, and here's how it affects the sliding Pelicans

How much does Elfrid Payton matter? It's the existential question facing the New Orleans Pelicans right now.

Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 11-06-18

Guard Elfrid Payton speaks with the media as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans.

Pelicans Practice: Nikola Mirotic 11-06-18

Forward Nikola Mirotic speaks with the media as the Pelicans prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. and broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans.