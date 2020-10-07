Pelicans News Around the Web (10-7-2020)
How did Baron Davis set a 3-point record that would stand until Steph Curry? An investigation
During his 12-year NBA career, Baron Davis became known for the power he played the point guard position with.See More»
Report: Former Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry to be Kings’ assistant
Alvin Gentry was shown the door in New Orleans, but he was still in demand as an assistant coach. Doc Rivers wanted him on the staff in Philadelphia. Other teams were calling as well.See More»
Jrue Holiday named Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year
The National Basketball Association today announced that New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is the recipient of the 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.See More»
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday is the NBA's Teammate of the Year, players say
In July, Jrue Holiday announced he was donating his remaining game checks to three communities he and his wife, Lauren, held near and dear to their hearts: New Orleans, Los Angeles and Indianapolis.See More»
